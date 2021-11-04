Alessandra Daigneault Sells 33,715 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) General Counsel Alessandra Daigneault sold 33,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $442,003.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NRXP opened at $9.39 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.