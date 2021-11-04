Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $1,407,597.18 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $161,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $257,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.