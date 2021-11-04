Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALYA stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

