Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 22.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alleghany by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,481,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany stock opened at $666.00 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $649.14 and a 200-day moving average of $672.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

