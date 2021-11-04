Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 1,735 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.01 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.