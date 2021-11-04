Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $649,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

