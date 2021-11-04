Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $739,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after buying an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $99.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 88.45%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

