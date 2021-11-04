Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 150,820 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 87,678 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $54.95.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

