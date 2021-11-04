Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $775,000 Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Raven Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.