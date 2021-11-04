Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,784. The company has a market cap of $603.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

