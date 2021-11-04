Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $172.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

