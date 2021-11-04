Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG traded up $17.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,953.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,972. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,835.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,639.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.