Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PINE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 28,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 million, a PE ratio of 110.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

