Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.44).

Shares of ALO opened at €30.78 ($36.21) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.34.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

