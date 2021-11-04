alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AOX. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €16.62 ($19.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.10.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

