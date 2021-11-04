Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.91. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.