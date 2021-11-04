Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.91. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 404,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

