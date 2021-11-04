Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 497.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Lumentum worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.81 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

