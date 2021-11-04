Amalgamated Bank Buys 16,989 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Littelfuse by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,047. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $314.37 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.36 and a 1-year high of $317.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average of $266.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

