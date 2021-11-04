Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 531.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.72. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

