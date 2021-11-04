Amalgamated Bank Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 610.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFX opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

