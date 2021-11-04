Amalgamated Bank Purchases 34,173 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 410.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $117.07 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.