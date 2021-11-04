Amalgamated Bank Purchases 88,132 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 565.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 670,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,011.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 286,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 279,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,100 shares of company stock worth $8,648,419. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

