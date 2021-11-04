Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 50,034 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,384.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,380.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,384.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.