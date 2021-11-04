Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 50,034 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,384.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,380.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,384.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

