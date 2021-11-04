Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $4,100.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,125.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,384.00 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,380.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 43.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

