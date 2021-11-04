Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $2,784,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $33,855,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $193.87 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $195.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

