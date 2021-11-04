Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 18,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Get Amcor alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.