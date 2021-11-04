Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Get Amdocs alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.