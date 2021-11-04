Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.07.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

