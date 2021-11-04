Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.880-$5.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.88-5.93 EPS.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $177.18 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.