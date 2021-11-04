Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.880-$5.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.88-5.93 EPS.

AMED stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

