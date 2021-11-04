AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $309,686.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00084991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00074904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,213.72 or 0.99590874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,529.79 or 0.07251223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002738 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

