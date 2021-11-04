Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $871,004.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

