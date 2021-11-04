Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $91.84 and last traded at $91.27. Approximately 7,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $871,004.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,351,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameresco by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.