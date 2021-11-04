American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

AFG traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $145.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

