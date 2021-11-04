American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.17

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1582669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

