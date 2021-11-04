American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post $65.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $68.92 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.02. American Well has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

