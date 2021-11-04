Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

