Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

