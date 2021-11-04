AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$10.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-$10.80 EPS.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.94. 30,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,264 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

