AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-$10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.56. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.500-$10.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.11.

ABC traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $126.17. 24,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,264 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,097 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

