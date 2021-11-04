Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

