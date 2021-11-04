Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.67. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $78.43 and a 12-month high of $116.80.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

