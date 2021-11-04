Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 10,257 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

EW opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,896,812. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

