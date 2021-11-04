Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 34,599 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,599 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,108,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.17 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.089 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.