AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $139.96, with a volume of 21011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.05.

The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

