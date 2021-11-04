Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $214.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $232.15. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

