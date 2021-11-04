Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.15. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

