AMLT (AMLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. AMLT has a market cap of $9.16 million and $79,144.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AMLT has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00245087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

