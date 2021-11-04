Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

