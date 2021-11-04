Amundi Buys Shares of 362,988 Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Amundi purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 362,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.